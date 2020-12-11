Free teen after school program offered at The Performers Academy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Only 19 spots are left for enrollment in The Performers Academy (TPA)’s free after school program for teens ages 14 to 19.

Squad Goals Teen Studio will offer diverse programming Monday - Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the full-scale arts academy located in the St. Nicholas area at 3674 Beach Blvd.

Students will be exposed to eight disciplines: Fashion Design Lyricism, Theater, Visual Arts, Music, Dance, Songwriting and Recording Arts.

Enrollment ends December 20 for the program, which begins January 4, 2021.

Click here to fill out the SquadGoals Teen Studio Registration Form

For more information, please visit www.jaxtpa.org.