Car overturns multiple times in fatal crash on Butler Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Three cars were heading east on Butler Boulevard when one of them was hit and lost control. It happened Friday around 4:45 p.m. near San Pablo Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one of the cars, a red Lexus coupe, hit a gray Ford pickup while trying to pass it. The driver kept speeding ahead until it hit another car, a black BMW sedan.

The Lexus lost control and overturned multiple times. FHP says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The BMW also lost control causing it to drive across three lanes of traffic before hitting a concrete barrier. That driver was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Luckily, the driver of the Ford pickup managed to pull over into the emergency lane safely.