Free COVID-19 testing and food giveaway in Nassau County

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Nassau County is hosting free COVID-19 testing and a food giveaway at the Martin Luther King Center in Fernandina Beach on Saturday morning.

Testing is for the first 100 people ages five and up. Rapid testing is not available. Don’t forget to bring your I.D.

The event starts at 8 a.m. at the MLK Center on Elm Street in Fernandina Beach and runs until 10 a.m. The Barnabas Center and Florida Department of Health-Nassau are hosting the testing and food giveaway.

In addition to free COVID-19 drive-thru testing, free flu shots are available. There is also a mobile food distribution that is offering 200 free hams in partnership with the Elm Street Sportsman Association. You are asked to bring tubs and boxes to carry your food.

The Barnabas Center community outreach manager said this happens on a monthly basis but now it’s more often because of the pandemic.

“When the pandemic first hit we were doing three monthly food distributions, now we’re doing eight. It has increased by 300% in our county,” Renee Stoffel said.

For more information, call (904) 875-6100 or go to Nassau EM’s Facebook page.