Police find man shot while responding to I-95 crash

JACKSONVILLE Fla. – Jacksonville police officers and firefighters were dispatched Friday evening to a crash, where upon arrival they found a driver who’d been shot several times.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were sent to the area of I-95 southbound near Airport Road at about 6 p.m. Other drivers stopped to help the man.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the man to the hospital where he later died. The man was not identified.

Police around 9:30 p.m. said they expected for traffic on I-95 southbound to be reduced to one lane for at least another hour.

There was no description of a suspect and it’s unclear where the man was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.