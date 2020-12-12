Teens arrested in shooting death of man in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police on Friday night announced the arrests of two teenagers in the shooting death of an 18-year-old.

The shooting occurred on the evening of Oct. 17 in the Regency Park Shopping Center on Atlantic Boulevard. Authorities who responded to the scene found the body of Laramie Bowen. They said he’d been shot one time.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bowen, along with two other suspects, arrived at the location together. A news release states that the three were “in the process of committing a robbery when Bowen sustained a gunshot wound and died at the scene.”

The Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Ryan Turner, 14, has been charged with 2nd degree felony murder in the shooting death of Bowen, attempted armed robbery and evidence tampering. The third person, Manning Kinney, 17, is also charged with 2nd degree felony murder and attempted armed robbery.