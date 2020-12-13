Holiday pop-up aims to help Jacksonville businesses recovering from impact of COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of vendors and food trucks will participate in a holiday pop-up Dec. 20 in downtown Jacksonville.

The event is organized by 904 Pop Up.

“It continues to strengthen our synergy and our creative culture here in Jacksonville and hopefully can continue to be an event to put Jacksonville on the map, showing that all of us local businesses support each other and help each other build so all of us can win,” said creator Mark Braddock.

Braddock, also the owner of 8103 Clothing, said he hopes the event will be a boost for local businesses still recovering from the impact of COVID-19.

“This year has obviously hurt a lot of small businesses, and a lot of these markets and events haven’t been able to take place,” said Braddock. “This is another great opportunity -- and obviously during the holidays -- to be able to support local business and give all these small businesses a boost during such a crucial time for all of us.”

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 20 in James Weldon Johnson Park. For more information, click here.