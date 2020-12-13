Jacksonville police investigate Powers Avenue shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Sunday in the area of Powers Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they responded around 12:50 p.m. to a shooting on Powers Avenue near Toledo Road. Police tape could be seen at an apartment complex.

Police said they found a man in his mid-40s with a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

As detectives investigate the shooting, anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.