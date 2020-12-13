Pedestrian killed by hit and run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At 11:40 on Saturday night, a vehicle traveling northbound in the 800 block of S. Lane Ave struck a pedestrian in the roadway and fled the scene of the crash.

The pedestrian stuck by the by the Hit & Run vehicle was an adult male. He was transported to a local hospital by JFRD/Rescue with life-threatening injuries but he did not survive the crash.

JSO Traffic Homicide detectives are leading the investigation and will try to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash. They are also going to try to identify the vehicle involved and it’s driver.

The roadway near the crash site will be temporarily closed in both directions while the detectives investigate.

JSO asks anyone who witnessed this incident to contact their non-emergency number at (904)630-0500, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You can also email them at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.