Community outrage grows after another shooting at notorious hotel in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police in Jacksonville are investigating another shooting at the Golden Rush Inn on Harts Road. A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after someone shot him from outside one of the rooms.

There’s no description of the shooter, but police said they’re searching for a gunman and added there was no danger to the community.

Community members have called to see an end to the hotel after hundreds incidents in this year alone to the hotel. Last month, people picketed outside and held up signs, saying it’s a danger to the area.

On Sunday night, Jacksonville Councilman Reggie Gaffney also renewed his calls for shut down.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I think it’s drugs. I’m not gonna hide that. This is a bunch of drugs. I think the landlord knows that, the whole community knows that, you can ask any person that lives on the Northside of town. And the first thing they’ll tell you, if you’re talking about Gold Rush, it’s infected with drugs,” Gaffney said.

Police records in show crimes varying from domestic violence, burglaries, fights and shootings occurred regularly at the Gold Rush Inn in 2020.