KIPP charter schools move to online learning amid new COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of public charter schools in Jacksonville made the decision Friday to move all of its students to virtual learning this week, a school spokesperson confirmed.

The KIPP Public Schools Jacksonville’s Executive Director recommended to the Board of Directors that all face-to-face instruction, which impacts nearly 70% of students, should transition to full virtual instruction for December 14-18.

The recommendation was made after confirming the 13th positive student case and 8th positive adult case of COVID-19, the school said.

“As a result of contact tracing and consultation with the local health department, several instructional staff members were asked to quarantine out of an abundance of caution. With a high number of staff in quarantine, we could not safely continue face-to-face instruction,” the school wrote in an emailed statement. “Having to transition to full virtual instruction is by no means an indication that we have a surge of cases on campus or that students are in quarantine.”

All three KIPP Jacksonville schools which are currently located on one campus – KIPP Bessie Coleman Academy, KIPP Impact Academy, and KIPP VOICE Academy – will resume face-to-face instruction on Jan. 5.