Doctors, mayors issue heartfelt plea: Wear your masks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Florida doctors is uniting with mayors and other state leaders today to deliver what they’re calling a heartfelt plea for us all to remain vigilant in combating coronavirus.

Doctors Fighting COVID, an advocacy organization made up of frontline doctors from Northern Florida committed to halting the spread of coronavirus, will hold a virtual meeting with Florida mayors and other state leaders to explain why it’s so critical right now to stop the spread of COVID19.

Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown, Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried and many more are expected to attend the virtual event.

The group is calling on the governor to immediately issue the following statewide measures:

universal face mask policy

ban indoor gatherings with more than 50 people

enforce social distancing measures at all times

limit capacity for indoor settings

install handwashing stations

increase public health testing

report and contact tracing efforts are enforced

24 pages, or 1,200 doctors throughout the country and state, most of them located right here in Northeast Florida signed the letter. There are approximately 83,000 physicians in Florida, according to the state department of health.

The meeting begins at 12:10. To join email Doctor Frederick Southwick at fsouthwick@gmail.com.