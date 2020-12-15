FDA says some aren’t recommended to take COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the medical community agreed it would help more people than not.
However, the vaccine is not recommended for everyone just yet. Here are the groups not recommended for Pfizer’s vaccine:
- Anyone under the age of 16
- Pregnant women
- Women who are breast feeding
- People with severe allergic reactions
- People who are immunocompromised systems
Dr. Elizabeth Ransom, with Baptist Health, said that could change for people who fall in those groups. She said it’s just that right now there’s no data because no one who falls into these categories were included in the vaccine trials.
What about women who plan on getting pregnant in the near future?
“I think that’s a conversation for someone to have with her obstetrician, gynecologists,” Ransom said. “Of course, in the study there were some participants who did become pregnant, maybe they weren’t pregnant at the beginning of the study and throughout the course of the study -- and we haven’t heard any adverse effects of that.”
Ransom recommends if you fall into any of these groups to speak to your doctor directly about what you should do. It’s important to note that it could be months before a vaccine becomes available for widespread public use, and we’re going to learn more about the vaccines by then.