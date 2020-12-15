Trust Index: Does one dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine protect you?

Pharmacy director Heather Maturin unpacks vials of the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a refrigerator at Ochsner Hospital on O'Neal Lane, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Trust Index team is fact checking a statement made by Gov. Ron DeSantis, where he suggested that one dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is enough to protect the person receiving it.

Vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna both say recipients won’t get full protection, however, from COVID-19 until a week after their second dose.

The governor was quoted in an opinion piece in Wall Street Journal, in which the author poses the question: Should candidates get two doses of the vaccine to gain maximum effectiveness, or just one dose with a lower success rate or efficacy in order to protect more people?

Chad Neilsen, UF Health’s director of infection prevention, says that this method hasn’t been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, calling the content of what DeSantis said “poor information.”

“It’s unfortunate when we get mixed messages from the government, and it’s our job to help correct that, steer the public in the right way,” Neilsen said.

DeSantis on Friday said, ″One dose of this Pfizer (vaccine), they are finding is protective, there was actually an article in the Wall Street Journal where someone argued you shouldn’t even do the boosters right now, just get as many doses out there. I’m not sure that Pfizer would agree or FDA would agree, but I think the point is, getting that first dose out, really does make a difference.”

In the opinion article DeSantis refers to entitled “A Shot (Instead of Two) at Saving Lives,” neuroscientist Michael Segal writes the following:

“The question is whether to use the 100 million doses on 50 million people, of whom two doses would protect roughly 47.5 million, or to give one dose each to 100 million people and protect at least 75 million.”

The protocol, however, approved by the FDA for Pfizer -- and being considered for Moderna -- requires two doses to reach a 94% to 95% effectiveness rate attainable within a few weeks after the second dose. While the first dose might provide some protection against COVID-19, Neilsen says the public should trust scientists and not politicians.

″I definitely urge people to listen to the medical experts here. We are the ones who are caring for you and we are the ones that are going to be giving those vaccinations and continuing with the public health mission here. We certainly don’t want poor information coming out from higher levels of the government,” he said.

Nielsen continued, ″We’ve been dealing with this for years, particularly now with the social media advent and the increasing amount of fake news or misinformation or just science illiteracy that’s happening in our country. It’s extremely challenging for us and undermines our field and undermines professionals who’ve been working on this for their entire careers it makes our job harder protecting the public.”

The News4Jax Trust Index team is rating the governor’s statement as “Be Careful.” While you may get some protection from one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, that’s not how the vaccine was designed to be used and approved by the FDA.

News4Jax requested a statement from the governor’s office. Our request for a reply was not returned by Tuesday evening.