Duo sentenced in Clay County murder 1st thought to be hit-and-run

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman have been sentenced after entering guilty pleas on charges in the shooting death of a man who investigators initially believed was killed in a hit-and-run.

Dorrien Mann was killed early the morning of Oct. 17, 2017. The Florida Highway Patrol originally investigated his death as a vehicular homicide. When an autopsy later showed the 26-year-old victim had been shot in the head, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office began investigating.

An arrest report revealed Ja’Cari Anderson and Henry Williams planned to steal Mann’s car. It states that Anderson grabbed Mann’s keys and got in the driver’s seat and that Williams got in the passenger side.

Mann grabbed the back door and was trying to get inside the car when Anderson shot him, the report revealed. He fell out of the car on Cappella Road, so it appeared he had injuries consistent with having been hit by a car.

Records obtained Thursday by News4Jax show Anderson pleaded “guilty or no contest” to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. Williams pleaded guilty to carjacking and was sentenced to four years in prison.