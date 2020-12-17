East Arlington COVID-19 test site shut down, Beaches site sees changes as federal funding runs out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville will no longer be funding COVID-19 testing sites in East Arlington and Neptune Beach after federal funding for the sites ran out.

The announcement comes as cases in Northeast Florida continue to rise and Congress debates coronavirus emergency relief funding ahead of the holiday travel season.

Although the East Arlington test site was shut down Wednesday, Telescope Health, which runs the site said it has made arrangements to offer rapid coronavirus testing with limited availability and will continue viral and antibody coronavirus testing at its Neptune Beach site at 540 Atlantic Boulevard due to the rising infections, but the cost of the testing will no longer be subsidized by the city.

“Our community has benefitted from an effective testing partnership that has been led by the Mayor’s administration and our health care community,” said Dr. Matthew Rill, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Telescope Health. “Duval County residents were fortunate to have leaders such as Mayor Curry and his staff, who recognized the immediate need last spring when COVID-19 made its way to Jacksonville. Unfortunately, without the continued federal support, changes in Telescope Health’s testing service will need to be made.”

Congress is said to be close to making a deal on a COVID-19 economic aid bill, but even if a local government package is approved, there is no guarantee that the city will continue to subsidize the Beaches site.

The site will offer rapid, viral and antibody testing for both insured and self-pay patients with no appointment or referral necessary. The site will remain open on a limited holiday schedule from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. starting Wednesday, Dec. 23 through Thursday, Dec. 31. More information on testing and Telescope Health’s hours of operation can be found at www.telescopehealth.com/covidtest.

The Neptune Beach site currently sees about 100 patients each day.

News4Jax spoke to a City of Jacksonville spokesperson and they said they are working on a statement about the changes.