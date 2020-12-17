UNF’s Coggin College of Business ranks among nation’s best

The University of North Florida’s Coggin College of Business is being recognized as one of the best business schools for 2021, marking the 14th year in a row it has made The Princeton Review’s list.

The college was one of 244 schools included in the publication’s best on-campus MBA list, based on surveys that examined a wide range of factors including career outcomes, admissions selectivity and challenging coursework.

“This ranking confirms that Coggin College graduate students are among the nation’s best,” Dr. Richard Buttimer, the business college’s dean, said. “Our MBA program produces preeminent graduates with the managerial talent and professional expertise to power the economic growth and business development in Jacksonville, the Northeast Florida region and beyond. The community should take immense pride in the success and accomplishments of our MBA students and alumni.”

The Coggin College of Business, which has an enrollment of more than 3,800 students, has been accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business since 1976, a distinction received by only one in five business schools.