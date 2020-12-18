Catty Shack Ranch mourns loss of santuary’s only lioness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Catty Shack Ranch’s only female lion passed away peacefully at the sanctuary Thursday night.

The 21-year-old big cat was three when she and about a half a dozen other exotic animals were confiscated by the USDA from a private zoo in 2002. Not only did Nyra outlive all of them, she also lived longer than two mates.

“All of our rescued animals receive the finest medical treatment, but one thing we can’t cure is old age,” Catty Shack’s Executive Director Curt LoGiudice said. “She had a good, long quality life, and that’s all any of us can pray for.”

Nyra’s regal attitude made her a popular draw for kids and adults alike.

This weekend, Catty Shack is honoring her by dedicating all visits to Nyra’s memory. On Saturday and Sunday, all children ages 3 to 11 will go home with goodie bags that include candy and a thank you card for attending.

The sanctuary is open every day from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission for is $12 for adults and $5 for children. Night feedings are also available Friday and Saturday night. Prices range from $25-$45 per ticket.

The sanctuary relies on ticket sales to provide food and medical care for all of the animals. For information, visit cattyshack.org.