Foster mom goes above and beyond for kids with trauma

Cheryl Miller selfie with two of the children she has fostered.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cheryl Miller makes a Positively Jax Difference by opening her heart and her home to children who have experienced trauma and may have severe emotional and behavioral needs. She is a “specialized therapeutic foster parent in Northeast Florida.

Miller works with the Children’s Home Society to find kids with special needs who need special love and attention.

Her goal is to give the children in her home happy memories and positive, family-grounded experiences. It’s things many of us may take for granted like taking a bike ride on a sunny day or making smores around a campfire. But to the children she fosters, it’s very special.

What makes Miller so special is that she recognizes each child’s unique interests. She enjoys encouraging them to pursue those interests and guides them to pursue their goals and reach their full potential.

She does it all by providing unconditional love, stability and support. For all she doesn’t, News4Jax is pleased to honor Miller with our Positively Jax award for December.