Farm share food distributions today

A rainbow was seen Saturday over a Farm Share food distribution event in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Families receive fresh produce, meat, milk, and canned goods. Farm share says since the beginning of march when the pandemic hit – its distributed nearly 81-million meals to Florida families.

Farm Share is ramping up its food distribution events ahead of the holidays..

There are THREE events TODAY across the city where families can pick up food..

It’s a drive-thru event only to minimize contact.

1. Event: Farm Share partners with Holy Spirit Catholic Church to feed 300 Jacksonville families

Date: Saturday, December 19th

Time: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Location: Holy Spirit Catholic Church - 11665 Fort Caroline Rd, Jacksonville, Fla. 32225, USA

2. Event: Farm Share partners with Congressman Al Lawson to feed Jacksonville families

Date: Saturday, December 19th

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church - 10325 Interstate Center Dr., Jacksonville, Fla. 32218, USA

3. Event: Farm Share partners with Legacy Ministries to feed 300 Jacksonville families

Date: Saturday, December 19th

Time: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: 825 University Blvd. N., Jacksonville, Fla. 32211, USA