Driver dies, jeep continues driving in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – On Saturday morning at 12:32 a.m. a Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. 1, north of Royal Palms Parkway. For reasons unknown, the Jeep ran off the roadway into the median and collided with a tree.

The Jeep continued to drive and ended back on the northbound lanes of U.S. 1, where it came to its final destination in between US 1 northboud and eastbound lanes.

The crash was fatal for the driver. He was 61 years old from Deland, Florida. He was not wearing a seatbelt. No one else was hurt. There was only one vehicle involved in the crash.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Homicide Investigators are still looking into why the Jeep collided with the tree.