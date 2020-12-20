Police: 18-year-old arrested after trying to run over Starke officer before car chase

An 18-year-old suspect tried to run over an officer and led police on a short chase Saturday night, according to Starke PD.

They say around 9:00 p.m., a Stark Police officer stopped Jamarion Smith for speeding at the intersection of Call Street and Water Street, but when the officer got out of their patrol car, they say Smith backed up toward the officer while speeding. The officer had to jump behind his own car to avoid being hit.

Police say Smith then sped off, leading the officer on a high-speed chase for a few blocks before crashing on Oak Street and taking off on foot.

The Braford K-9 unit was called to track Smith. While the K-9s were tracking, a nearby Starke police officer found Smith and arrested him.

Smith is charged with attempted aggravated battery on an LEO, fleeing and eluding with lights & sirens activated, and driving without valid license.

No one was hurt in the chase.