2 beloved Jacksonville teachers, mother and daughter, die of COVID-19 complications

Marilyn Foshee (right) and Julie Foshee-Knowell taught at Trinity Christian Academy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two beloved teachers at Jacksonville’s Trinity Christian Academy have died from complications due to COVID-19, a school spokesman confirmed.

The two were mother and daughter.

Marilyn Foshee and Julie Foshee-Knowell died in the past week, a TCA representative said.

News4Jax reached out to the private school’s administration after being contacted by concerned parents.

Communications director Chris Carr said the women contracted the virus while on Thanksgiving break and did not return to campus following the break.

He said there was no exposure to anyone else related to the school.

Family members, friends and parents of Trinity students posted condolences on social media, praising the educators for their kindness, dedication and compassion.

Relatives said Knowell passed away over the weekend, days after her mother’s death.

Foshee was 81-years-old, according to public records with the Duval County Clerk of Courts.

Knowell was 44-years-old, according to her voter records.

No memorial plans had been released as of Monday morning.

Many consider teachers to be frontline workers, at enhanced risk during the pandemic.

“In just the last week and half, we know of at least five educators who have died of COVID in the state of Florida,” Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar told News4Jax last week. “From principals to teachers, to support staff and bus drivers, that is a great concern and we have to protect our educators.”

Spar, speaking on behalf of Florida’s largest teachers union, is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to prioritize school employees for COVID-19 vaccinations.