FHP: Two people struck by speeding pickup in Hilliard

HILLIARD, Fla. – According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man and a woman were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck in downtown Hilliard Saturday night.

Troopers say the 39-year-old driver was speeding eastbound on Pecan Street at around 8:20 p.m., when he struck the couple at the intersection with CR-108.

According to FHP, the pedestrians were crossing Pecan Street at the time of the crash and did not realize the pickup was headed their way because the driver was speeding.

The man and woman were transported to UF Health with serious injuries. Troopers say they are both in their early twenties.

FHP is investigating. No charges have been filed so far.