JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another Jacksonville City Council member has tested positive for COVID-19.

City Councilman Aaron Bowman told News4Jax on Monday that he’s self-quarantining at home since he learned on Sunday he had the virus. Bowman said he’s feeling fine but had a fever on Saturday.

He will not miss any council meetings since the council is on break until next year.

Bowman is the fourth Jacksonville City Council member to test positive for the coronavirus this year.