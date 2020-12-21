When might general public in Jacksonville have access to vaccine?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dr. Pauline Rolle, the head of the Duval County Health Department, told News4Jax that a shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday and that Jacksonville firefighters should receive their vaccinations Wednesday.

In turn, personnel with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department -- who will also be vaccinated -- will help vaccinate others in the community. Rolle said after that, the next group is essential personnel.

“There are a lot of essential personnel in the city that don’t have access to local hospitals so we’re going to assist with getting those folks vaccinated,” she said.

News4Jax asked Rolle about when the general public might have access to the shot.

“The vaccination of the general population will happen later probably February, March or spring. That’s going to be based on the availability of vaccine,” Rolle said. “What we’ve been told is don’t hold on to vaccine move it to different groups and get folks vaccinated.”

Rolle continued, “As for those 75 years and older, we are looking to have vaccine clinics setup and that information will come out as we get those clinics set up in the community. What we want clinics in the community where people are so they all don’t have to come into the central part of the city to get vaccinated.”

On Monday, many people were getting tested for the virus at the Regency testing site ahead of Christmas. Nicole Tribune and her son were in line. She works at a school and said another adult there had recently tested positive.

As someone who works in a school, she would be someone who is eligible to soon be vaccinated.

RELATED: CDC vaccine plan deems teachers ‘frontline essential workers’

“I’m probably going to do that,” Tribune said. “I am a little bit nervous but I would rather be safe than sorry, especially with my kids.”

But there are some people who are adamant about not getting the vaccine. Lisa Depasquale was visiting Jacksonville from New York to see her mother.

“I am anti-vax,” she said. “This vaccine was not tested long enough.”