1 killed in shooting at Lake City hotel, police say

One person was killed in a shooting Monday night at a hotel in Lake City, police said.

Officers with the Lake City Police Department said they were called shortly before 9:15 p.m to a report of gunshots at the Days Inn on U.S. Highway 441, just south of Interstate 10.

Police said they found one person suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim -- who was identified as Roderick Markim Brizzell, 30, of Lake City -- died at the scene, police said.

The Police Department, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, processed the scene for any evidence.

According to the Police Department, a witness told investigators that the victim was shot by three people wearing dark clothing and ski masks. After the shooting, the witness said, the three people ran off and were possibly picked up by a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department at 386-752-4343.