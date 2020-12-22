2 men shot during robbery attempt in Southside Estates, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were shot during a robbery attempt Monday in Southside Estates, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. to Atlantic Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff Road, where they found two men, who had been shot, in a vehicle. Police said one of the men was shot in the thigh and the other was shot in the neck. The two, both of whom were described as being in their 20s, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victims told police they picked up two other men from an unknown location and gave them a ride to Estancia Villa Drive. When the two other men were dropped off, according to the Sheriff’s Office, they tried to rob the victims. At that time, police said, the victims took off in the vehicle, and the other two men fired several shots into the vehicle, striking both victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.