Long lines expected at COVID-19 testing sites before Christmas closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re looking to get tested for COVID-19 before the Christmas holiday, expect to be waiting in line.

Not only are more people getting tested in preparation to travel for the holidays, but local and state sites will be closed Thursday, Christmas Eve, and Friday, Christmas Day. Private clinics are also more than likely closed.

On Monday, the Regency Mall testing site set a record for most tests in a single day, with 3,499 tests completed.

This was a common sight at many COVID19 test sites Monday, as demonstrated by the daily totals below: Hard Rock Stadium 3,879, The Miami Beach CC 2,036, occc 2,107



Sites are closed Thursday and Friday for Christmas

If you plan to get a test, save time by pre-registering at doIneedaCOVID19test.com.