Long lines expected at COVID-19 testing sites before Christmas closures

Zachery Lashway, Reporter/anchor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re looking to get tested for COVID-19 before the Christmas holiday, expect to be waiting in line.

Not only are more people getting tested in preparation to travel for the holidays, but local and state sites will be closed Thursday, Christmas Eve, and Friday, Christmas Day. Private clinics are also more than likely closed.

On Monday, the Regency Mall testing site set a record for most tests in a single day, with 3,499 tests completed.

If you plan to get a test, save time by pre-registering at doIneedaCOVID19test.com.

