Slow and steady: Passengers head out of JIA for holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During what is normally a hallmark travel time, Jacksonville International Airport was noticeably quiet and emptier than is typical for the day before Christmas Eve.

A steady stream of passengers was seen bustling towards the security line but didn’t spend much time waiting to move through the checkpoint Wednesday morning.

I’ve been doing holiday live shots at the airport for years, and I can honestly say I’ve never seen so few people here two days before Christmas. Travel overall is significantly down this year because of Covid. 🧳 ✈️ 🚗.@wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/MDxwycAacd — WJXT Ashley Harding (@WJXTAshleyH) December 23, 2020

Today is expected to be the busiest day for travel to holiday destinations, but analysts are expecting the vast majority of travelers will stay home for the holidays.

It’s due mostly to the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC warnings to avoid flying. However, some passengers said today life has to continue, even during a pandemic.

“We’ve flown some times during Covid and I’m good with it. Life’s gotta go on, ya know? We tracked how things were with statistics and it’s not so bad where we live. We haven’t seen our son for a year, so it’s just time to see him,” passenger Steve Earney said.

Forecast numbers predict 84.5 million people will travel for the holiday, but that’s 29% fewer people than 2019′s 119.3 million. The airline industry will take the biggest hit with a 60% drop in passengers, according to AAA.

If you are flying the CDC recommends booking your ticket for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or News Years Day to avoid high-volume times. The agency also says you should distance yourself from others when possible, sanitize your hands frequently, and sanitize chairs and seats.

Masks are required at all airports and by all airlines. The busiest day for return flights is December 26.