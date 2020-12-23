State signs off on Duval, Clay school districts’ plans for spring reopening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Education has signed off on the Duval County and Clay County school districts’ plans for spring reopening.

Under the state’s COVID-19 emergency order, school districts have to continue offering in-person classes five days a week.

The reopening plans allow the districts in Duval and Clay counties to continue receiving state COVID-19 relief funds.

School districts in Nassau, St. Johns and Bradford counties have not had their plans approved yet.

Click here for the list of approved plans.