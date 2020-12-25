Sanctuary for rescued dogs in need of help after tree falls on kennels

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The nonprofit rescue organization Cusatti’s Critters is asking for help and donations after the roof of their outdoor kennel was destroyed Christmas Eve night during severe weather.

Owners, Carolos and Rita Cusatti, said a tree fell on their outdoor kennels, which were equipped with heaters and other accommodations.

We cleaned the kennels yesterday and had heaters ready for the up coming cold weather. Unfortunately a tree fell on the... Posted by Cusatti's Critters on Thursday, December 24, 2020

20 dogs were inside when the tree fell, one was injured but will be OK. They’re asking for blankets, dog houses, and water bins, while they work out funding and plans to make repairs.

“Any assistance would be great! Took so long to get to this point. Now we will rebuild,” Amy Cusatti wrote on Facebook.