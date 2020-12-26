Clay County deputies ask for help to find missing boater

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a Clay County man who was last seen on a boat southeast of Orange Avenue earlier this week.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, James Myers was last seen on Tuesday or Wednesday.
He was on a boat a quarter mile southeast of 1282 North Orange Ave., deputies said.
Anyone with information on where Myers might be is asked to call 904-264-6512.
MISSING PERSONS ALERT: James Myers was last seen on his boat a quarter mile southeast from 1282 N. Orange Ave. on 12-22-20 or 12-23-20.— Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) December 26, 2020
Please contact us at (904) 264-6512 if you have information. pic.twitter.com/l120U4Ezba