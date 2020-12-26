Clay County deputies ask for help to find missing boater

James Myers was last seen earlier this week on a boat, deputies say.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a Clay County man who was last seen on a boat southeast of Orange Avenue earlier this week.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, James Myers was last seen on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He was on a boat a quarter mile southeast of 1282 North Orange Ave., deputies said.

Anyone with information on where Myers might be is asked to call 904-264-6512.