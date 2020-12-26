Teenager checks herself into hospital with gunshot wounds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Police were called to Memorial Hospital around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after a young woman walked in with gunshot wounds.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the victim told investigators that she was walking near Philips Highway and Emerson Street with another boy when a car with multiple passengers drove past them. The car turned around, drove toward them and someone inside started shooting.

The young woman was shot, but police said her injuries were not life-threatening. It’s unclear if she or the young man were targeted. They are both cooperating with police

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).