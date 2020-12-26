Man, 24, charged in deadly shooting of woman in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla – A 24-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman in Orange Park on Christmas Day, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

Kiaun Shannard Miller is charged with second-degree murder and his being held without bond in the Clay County jail.

Deputies said Shantdella Garcon was found with multiple gunshot wounds at an Orange Park apartment complex of Spencer Road. She died at the scene minutes after paramedics arrived.

Records appear to show that Garcon is from Orlando. Authorities did not indicate her age.

CCSO’s Robbery and Homicide Unit are investigating Garcon’s murder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512 or text 2276.