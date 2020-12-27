2 killed in St. Johns County head-on crash

Two died and four were injured in a wrong-way crash Saturday night invoving two pickup trucks on S.R. 207.

Two people died and four others were injured when in a head-on crash of two pickup truck Saturday night on State Road 207, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 31-year-old St. Augustine man was driving the first pickup north in the southbound lanes at 10 p.m. about 4 miles west of I-95 when it struck the second pickup with five people inside head-on.

The wrong-way driver was seriously injured. Two women from Ohio riding in the second pickup truck were killed. The driver and two passengers from Jacksonville -- including a 2-year-old -- were injured.

The southbound lanes of S.R. 207 were closed for hours after the crash while the crash was investigated and cleared. All lanes are open again Sunday morning.