Chaos in concert line after shots fired at Regency Court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A concert to see Chip Skylark perform ended in chaos before it began.

Hundreds of people were waiting outside of the venue at Sk8 City Fun Zone in Regency Court on Sunday night when the event grew past capacity.

The security detail for the event, run by Excelsior Security Agency, said the fire marshal responded to shut down the last-minute event. Shortly after, gunshots rang out in the parking lot of the strip mall at the corner of Atlantic Boulevard and Arlington Expressway, according to the agency and witnesses at the event.

Posts on social media show crowds of people running and describing mayhem in the area.

“It done got real,” one parent is heard saying on a Facebook Live. “Someone started shooting out here. It’s time to go.”

She and others took refuge in the Longhorn Steakhouse across the parking lot.

Dozens of police officers flooded the area but the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not said there was a shooting or returned media requests for information.

News4Jax cameras captured one woman in distress being taken to a squad car in handcuffs. It’s not clear if she was detained or subsequently arrested.

Police have not said if anyone was shot or injured in the chaos.

Just before midnight Chip Skylark posted on Twitter: “Internet be lying,” but it was not known what information the artist was referencing.