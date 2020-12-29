What we know about St. Johns County’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Fire Rescue is actively vaccinating frontline personnel, including emergency medical technicians, paramedics and firefighters, the county’s Emergency Operations Center said Tuesday.

According to the EOC, the federal and state government are directly administering vaccine distribution to long-term care facility residents and staff through private health care providers and pharmacies.

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccines is designated for:

• Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact

• Long-term care facility residents and staff

• Persons 65 years of age and older

It wasn’t immediately clear when the general public in St. Johns County might have access to the vaccine or be able to request an appointment.