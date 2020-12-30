Vaccinations for health care workers underway in Nassau County

The Florida Department of Health began delivering vaccines Tuesday to frontline medical staff, urgent care providers and other health care workers in Nassau County, the county’s emergency management department announced Wednesday.

Once that round of vaccinations has been completed and the county receives another shipment of vaccines, the focus will shift to vaccinating adults over the age of 65, who are the next group in line, according to the Department of Health. There’s no clear timeline for that phase to begin.

“We are all committed to providing the vaccine to each priority group and then to the general public as quickly as possible,” the agency said in part. “Updates on vaccine timelines for the general public will be provided as soon as they become available.”

Residents should monitor the county’s website for updates on the status of vaccines. They can also sign up for notifications that will be sent directly to their phones by texting NassauSafe to the number 888777.