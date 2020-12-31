78ºF

Sperm whale washes up in Ponte Vedra Beach

FWC on the scene

FWC says this pigmy sperm whale washed up Thursday morning near the Sawgrass Beach Club.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A dead 14-foot pygmy sperm whale washed up on Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday morning behind the Sawgrass Beach Club. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologists were called to the site north of Mickler’s Beach. The tide is receding through 3 p.m. and the FWC was arranging to take the whale off the beach to learn more about it and determine why it beached.

They will be taking the whale off the beach to learn more about it and determine why it beached. She says there is usually a reason why they beach.

They are not often sighted in the area, and most of what is known about them comes from the examination of stranded specimens.

