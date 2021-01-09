Jacksonville VA to hold drive-thru vaccination clinics for certain veterans

The Jacksonville VA Outpatient Clinic will hold COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinics beginning Tuesday.

To qualify, veterans must be age 75 or older and receive care at VA in Jacksonville. There is no cost to receive the vaccine, according to a news release from the VA.

No more that two veterans will be vaccinated per vehicle to promote social distancing. Veterans are asked to wear a mask during the vaccination.

Appointments aren’t required. Eligible veterans should come on the day that corresponds with the last digit of their Social Security number:

SSN ending in 0- January 12, 2021

SSN ending in 1- January 13, 2021

SSN ending in 2- January 14, 2021

SSN ending in 3- January 15, 2021

SSN ending in 4- January 19, 2021

SSN ending in 5- January 20, 2021

SSN ending in 6- January 21, 2021

SSN ending in 7- January 22, 2021

SSN ending in 8- January 25, 2021

SSN ending in 9- January 26, 2021

Hours for the clinic are Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. The address is 1536 North Jefferson Street, Jacksonville, Florida, 32209.

The clinic will not be open on weekends and holidays.