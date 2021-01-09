JSO: Possible abduction on West State Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible abduction on West State Street Friday evening.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man just after 9 p.m. physically put a female into a gray BMW.

The man was seen driving west on State Street before making a left onto N. Laura Street. The witnesses followed the BMW which made another left turn; this time onto East Union Street. The man sped off running multiple traffic lights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.