ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A delivery driver was killed Sunday night when a load of construction materials fell on him at a Home Depot store in Florida, police said.

News outlets report that the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. as the driver was making a delivery at a Home Depot store in St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg police said the man was not an employee of the store.

The man’s name has not been released.