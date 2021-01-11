Nassau County woman arrested after attempting to steal school bus

YULEE, Fla. – A woman in Nassau County was arrested Friday night, accused of attempting to steal a school bus from the Nassau County School Board.

Melissa Gail Lacey, 48, was found lying down on the floor of the bus which was parked in front of a house around 2:30 a.m., according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Homeowners found Lacey’s car in their driveway and, after discovering she was in the bus, told authorities she did not have permission to be in there.

NCSO said the key was in the bus ignition and the airlock doors were pulled open.

Lacey was arrested and charged with attempted burglary. She was transported to the Nassau County Detention Facility.