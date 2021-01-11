San Marco library closed for cleaning due to COVID-19 cases

The San Marco Branch Library is closed for sanitation Monday after a staff member tested positive after last working a shift on Thursday and a second employee has experienced some symptoms.

All employees were asked to self-isolate and have a COVID-19 test. They will be advised when they can return to work by the city’s Employee Services department.

“Due to the extensive health safety protocols put into place by the city and library, the risk of a customer contracting the virus from employees while at the location is assumed to be extremely low,” @jaxlibrary tweeted.

It was unclear when the library would reopen. People are asked to call 904-255-BOOK or use the library’s app for alternate locations or digital services until the San Marco branch is reopened. No date for that was given.