Florida governor expected to announce expanded vaccine partnership with Publix

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce an expansion of the state’s vaccine distribution partnership with the supermarket chain Publix.

DeSantis is holding a news conference at 9 a.m. in Ponte Vedra Beach where more details are expected to be released. Tuesday he said five more counties would be added to the existing program that includes Hernando, Citrus, and Marion Counties and four northwest Florida counties.

Under the program, participating Publix stores vaccinate around 125 people per day. In order to make an appointment, you must be 65 or older and be a Florida resident.

DeSantis said he chose Publix because the chain demonstrated it would be able to act quickly and has the infrastructure already in place.

“Publix has done a great job with this. We knew that they would because people love Publix in Florida,” DeSantis said.

As things stand now, 48 Publix locations are already vaccinating patrons. It’s unclear how many locations may be added after the 9 a.m. announcement.

