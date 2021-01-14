Councilman Matt Carlucci announces he’s running for Jacksonville mayor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Councilman Matt Carlucci said Thursday that he plans to run to become the next mayor of Jacksonville in 2023.

Carlucci sat down with News4Jax and said he’s been thinking about running for about three months.

He believes its time to put Jacksonville on a different course.

Recently, Carlucci has been critical of the Lot J project, a project backed by current Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. He was also an outspoken critic of the failed bid to sell JEA. He says people are just being kept out of the government process.

“It’s almost like we go from one drama to another,” Carlucci said. “One ditch to another. It’s time we get out of the ditch take the drama out and put the people in and move the city forward. Our city moves best when we move together. And we have not been able to do that because of all the drama and divisiveness.”

On Wednesday, Curry said he expected some of the councilmembers who voted against Lot J will be running for mayor. Carlucci was one of the seven who voted against the multimillion-dollar project.

It will be the second time around for Carlucci.

He ran against John Peyton and Nat Glover in 2003 and finished third.