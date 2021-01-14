Designers, artists asked to submit plans for former home of Jacksonville Landing

Former home of the Jacksonville Landing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax is learning more about what could happen to the site of the old Jacksonville Landing.

The downtown landmark was torn down more than a year ago and has been sitting vacant ever since.

City planners, including the Downtown Investment Authority, are working to turn the site into a new public space and some type of private development at a later date.

Right now, the plan is to have designers along with artists submit plans for the pubic space.

Officials said Thursday they want something built that will be iconic for Jacksonville.

The DIA hopes to be able to select three various developers to submit ideas.

They hope to get some of those by the spring.

Construction on the public site won’t happen until late in the year.

As for the private development, plans for that won’t take place until it’s decided what the park space will look like.

For more on the project, visit JaxDailyRecord.com.