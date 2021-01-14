5-year-old girl, 87-year-old great-grandmother located

Because the child and woman are no longer missing, News4Jax has removed their names and photos from this article.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 5-year-old girl from St. Johns County who was at the center of a Florida Missing Child Alert and her 87-year-old great-grandmother were found Thursday evening, according to authorities.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that the two were located and were with authorities near Savannah, Georgia.

“Both are well but being evaluated by medical personnel,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Their family has been notified and are en route to be reunited with their family members.”

The Sheriff’s Office said the 87-year-old woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter were reported missing Thursday morning after a family member returned to their home near St. Augustine and found the two gone, along with the 87-year-old’s car.

The Sheriff’s Office said the house was not disturbed and there was no sign of foul play.

The 87-year-old’s grandson told News4Jax that a family member always checks on them.

“This is not normal behavior for my grandmother. Wherever she is, we hope that she’s safe -- her and my niece. But this it’s totally out of character,” he said. “She didn’t have any mental issues or dementia or Alzheimer’s.”

Investigators said they also learned that the 87-year-old’s car was sighted on Old St. Augustine Road in Jacksonville early Thursday morning and then the woman made a purchase around 4 a.m. at a convenience store located along Philips Highway. The Sheriff’s Office said the woman and her great-granddaughter were both seen on surveillance cameras in good condition.

The 87-year-old’s grandson said they have family members in the surrounding areas.

“But it would be unlikely for her to be out at that time of morning, going to someone’s house (at) 3 o’clock in the morning -- that’s nothing she would do,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the two were then spotted Thursday midafternoon in the area of Savannah before they were located. According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, they have family in Swainsboro, which is off Interstate 16.