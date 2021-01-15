Duval County Public Schools releases spring graduation dates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools on Thursday released new details for spring 2021 graduation ceremonies.

The release includes the dates, times and locations for graduation ceremonies at high schools throughout the district.

Most graduation ceremonies, which are typically held at public arenas, have been moved to the schools’ respective football fields as part of the district’s effort to comply with social distancing guidelines and keep sanitation costs down.

Exceptions include ceremonies for Andrew Jackson, A. Philip Randolph, Douglas Anderson, Darnell Cookman, and Frank H. Peterson, which will be held at the Times-Union Moran Theatre downtown due to the lack of viable on-site facilities.

Below you’ll find a schedule of graduation ceremonies (school, site, time):

Thursday, May 20

Mt. Herman Exceptional Student Center, Mt. Herman Exceptional Student Center, 11 a.m.

Friday, May 21

Palm Avenue Exceptional Student Center, Paxon School for Advanced Studies, 5 p.m.

Alden Road Exceptional Student Center, Sandalwood High School, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 24

Baldwin Middle Senior High, Baldwin Middle Senior High, 6 p.m.

Paxon School for Advanced Studies, Paxon School for Advanced Studies, 6 p.m.

Stanton College Prep, Stanton College Prep, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

Atlantic Coast High, Atlantic Coast High, 6 p.m.

Lee High, Lee High 6 p.m.

Ribault High, Ribault High, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Andrew Jackson High, Times-Union Moran Theatre, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 28

A. Philip Randolph Academies of Technology, Times-Union Moran Theatre, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, Times-Union Moran Theatre, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Darnell Cookman School of the Medical Arts, Times-Union Moran Theatre, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Ed White High, Ed White High, 6 p.m.

Frank H. Peterson, Times-Union Moran Theatre, 7 p.m.

Mandarin High, Mandarin High, 6 p.m.

Sandalwood High, Sandalwood High, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Englewood High, Englewood High, 6 p.m.

First Coast High, First Coast High, 6 p.m.

Raines High Raines High, 6 p.m.

Terry Parker High, Terry Parker High, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 7