Nassau County modifies vaccine appointment process

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Board of County Commissioners in Nassau County has approved a waitlist procedure, it says, to improve the process for county residents preparing to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The procedure uses the existing Eventbrite booking website. According to Greg Foster, the director of emergency management, the plan to create a waitlist will allow residents to add their names to the waitlist without having to try and be “first on the list” in a short period of time.

Residents will be ale to enter someone’s name on the waitlist from Jan. 15 through Jan. 19. Foster says residents can take their time and register online by still going to www.onenassau.com and clicking on the “COVID VACCINE” button. That will take them to Eventbrite where they can get on the waitlist. This system will use software that picks those on the waitlist randomly, according to Foster, when vaccine becomes available.

The news release said vaccination appointments booked last week are being administered this week as scheduled. However, no additional appointments were made this week because Nassau County did not receive additional vaccine allotments.

Foster said residents can begin adding their name to the waitlist anytime after 9 a.m. Friday.